A humungous cruise liner will soon become the largest ship ever to sail into Portsmouth International Port.

Norwegian Star, run by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), will soon drop off hundreds of tourists as part of a sightseeing trip across Europe. Starting from Portuguese capital of Lisbon, the 294m long ship – which has 91,740 gross tonnage – will sail to Bilbao in Spain, Boardeux, La Rochelle and Le Havre in France, Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Hamburg in Germany before visiting Portsmouth on May 8.

Visitors are due to disembark at 5am following an 11-day trip. Tourists will then step aboard Norwegian Star ahead of a wonderous 10-day voyage across the British Isles. The ship will sail to Waterford, Belfast in Northern Ireland, Killybegs, Galway, Dingle, Dublin and Cork in the Republic of Ireland.

The dawn-class cruise ship Norwegian Star, operated by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), will soon become the largest ship ever to enter Portsmouth International Port. Pictured is the vessel in 2019. Picture: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images.

Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry at Portsmouth International Port, said Norwegian Star’s visit is a major coup for the city. “This call from NCL (Norwegian Cruise Line) further cements our position as a major cruise port and a popular option for passengers looking to start their cruise on the south coast. Norwegian Star’s visit in May is a turnaround which means Portsmouth will be the final stop for passengers, with up to 2,400 new guests arriving to depart on an 10-day cruise around the British Isles and Ireland.

"We’re looking forward to seeing her enter the harbour which at 294m long should be quite the spectacle, especially following the city’s response to last year’s record breaker.” The vessel is slightly larger than the current record holder Mein Schiff 3, which is 293m in length and weighs 99,536 in gross tonnage. The port can accommodate ships up to 315m in length.

Mein Schiff 3 previously wowed port officials and visitors with her visit in May last year, with The News getting an exclusive tour of the luxury ship. Norwegian Star cost $400m to build, complete with 1,174 cabins, 14 decks, restaurants, bars, lounges, sports court, hot tubs, a swimming pool, shops, theatre and other entertainment venues.