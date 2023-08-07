News you can trust since 1877
8 things that we think Portsmouth should have to make it a better city - including transport, shopping and the environment

While there is obviously so much to love about Portsmouth, there are some things that could improve even the most idyllic cities.
By Joe Buncle
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:27 BST

Tourists flock in their droves to the UK’s island city, which has more than its fair share of world-class attractions, heritage and culture. But, painful though it may be to admit, Portsmouth is not perfect.

The city has had long-standing issues with transport, the environment and retail due to a combination of world events as well as more specific geographical factors like our incredibly concentrated population.

We’ve put together a list of things that could make Portsmouth an even better place to live.

Studies have shown that more trees and greenery can have a positive impact on mental health - and more trees would, of course, help with Portsmouth's carbon footprint.

1. Trees

Despite being an island city, Portsmouth does not have the abundance of swimmable water bodies one might expect. Increasing concern has grown around pollution levels in the Solent and seawater quality has declined to the extent that Portsmouth City Council could soon warn people not to swim in the sea in Southsea. Following the closure of Eastney swimming pool and other facilities, swimmers would welcome new facilities in Portsmouth.

2. Swimming pools

While trams have not operated in Portsmouth for decades, other cities in the UK such as Manchester see commuters ride them as part of everyday life. The return of trams to the city could help adress traffic on our roads, and provide an eco-friendly alternative to other public transport.

3. Trams

High streets across the UK are declining thanks to the rise of online shopping and financial pressures brought about by turbulent world events of the past few years. Perhaps more independent shops could go some way towards enticing people to visit the city centre more often. Pictured is: Jenni Catlow, owner of Tango Tea and from Albert Road Traders Association. Picture: Sarah Standing

4. Independent shops

