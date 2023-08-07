2 . Swimming pools

Despite being an island city, Portsmouth does not have the abundance of swimmable water bodies one might expect. Increasing concern has grown around pollution levels in the Solent and seawater quality has declined to the extent that Portsmouth City Council could soon warn people not to swim in the sea in Southsea. Following the closure of Eastney swimming pool and other facilities, swimmers would welcome new facilities in Portsmouth. Photo: Seventyfour - stock.adobe.com