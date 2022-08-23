Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Every seat was taken in the church, it was completely rammed but it was such a good atmosphere,’ says Sarah.

‘The vicar did a mention to my mum and dad, and my sister during our ceremony and we had a picture of their weddings, it was a nice little touch,’ she adds.

One other detail of the day which ‘meant everything’ to Sarah was being walked down the aisle by her dad, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2009, and suffers with anxiety as a result of symptoms of the disease.

The 17 bridesmaids on the beach. Picture: Tegan McCann

After getting engaged in 2016 and having their wedding postponed twice since 2020 because of the various lockdowns, Sarah and Josh have waited two years to go down the aisle and Sarah feared her dad wouldn’t be able to be there alongside her.

Sarah says: ‘He was very very nervous, it was touch and go even when we got to the church, I had my brother on standby in case he couldn't – but he managed it.’

‘It was just such an emotional time and it meant everything to me, it was amazing.’

‘I felt nervous but I was more nervous for my dad, when the organ came on I thought this is it now, no turning back!’

Bride, groom and kids. Picture: Tegan McCann

And Sarah wasn’t the only one with nerves before the ceremony.

Josh says: ‘I was very nervous, as you would be, it changes your life – getting married to the person you love.’

‘It flew by, honestly it was completely amazing I couldn't fault anything.

Sarah and Josh on the beach. Picture: Tegan McCann

‘Sarah did a lot of planning, it was a credit to her that all our friends and family were so complimentary, they said it was brilliant,’ he adds.

However, with 17 bridesmaids, Sarah’s soon realised her bridal party would need a larger setting than Milton Park.

So they jumped into the Hummer hired for the day, with the rest of the guests riding in a vintage Southdown bus, and set off to their reception venue, The Gaiety on South Parade Pier – and in doing so Sarah had a crazy idea.

‘It was quite a hot day so everyone was sat on the beach, people were filming us and taking pictures,’ says Sarah.

Bride tosses bouquet

‘I was stood in the sea in my wedding dress with my bridesmaids to try and get some funny pictures and I think they found it a bit crazy!’

After an incident in which Josh accidentally spilt a glass of Champagne into his new wife’s lap in the car on the way to the reception, Sarah decided she ‘didn’t care any more’, hitching up her dress and wading into the waves.

‘It made the day, it was hilarious,’ adds Sarah.

The wedding party drew attention from beachgoers with their various antics, from a bouquet tossed from the pier, with the bridesmaids down below, to piggy-back rides up and down the seafront.

After a ‘full on’ two years in which Sarah lost her job in lockdown and the couple had to move house, the celebration alongside their three children, one-year-old Charlotte, Samuel, five, Sophie, six, and Sarah’s son, 10-year-old Charlie – was long overdue.

‘It has been a long time coming, and to be able to share it with all my friends and family was just amazing,’ says Josh.

Fun for the bridesmaids by South Parade Pier