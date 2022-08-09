Brittany Ferries, which provides ferry crossings from Portsmouth, Poole and Plymouth to Caen, St Malo and Cherbourg, has launched ‘Livelocal’ to help offer travellers bespoke experiences in their destination by matching them with hosts in France.

The move is part of the operator’s diversification strategy to enrich regions and reveal new destinations to travellers.

Christophe Mathieu, Brittany Ferries CEO, said: ‘Livelocal is a project that is all about the three Ds: diversification, digital and destination.

‘Think of it like a dating website for travellers, introducing them to memory-makers in the form of local hosts who offer a holiday activity that’s exciting and sustainable.

‘It’s not about replacing what makes a destination attractive like its beautiful beaches, historic castles or fantastic shopping. It’s about surfacing some of the best-kept secrets known only by those living and working locally.’

Launched in July, the site features hosts offering a range of cultural, sporting and heritage activities.

Currently the website is focused on Brittany and Aquitaine, but the firm hope to extend it to cover all locations in the Atlantic Arc.

In the years to come, that means experiences for travellers visiting Ireland, Spain and the UK.

The portfolio has grown since launch, but Livelocal is actively seeking more participants.

Christophe Mathieu added: ‘We are looking for hosts who want to pass on their passion for their region, through their local knowledge.’