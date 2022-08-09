The blaze erupted from a terraced property in Chedworth Crescent on Saturday.
Video from drone enthusiast Jamie Ferry shows flames spreading over the roof and smoke billowing from the house.
Resident Ray Lamont, 70, said he initially heard a smoke alarm before a loud bang and people ‘screaming’.
He added that the fire was ‘well alight’ by 5.30pm and the roof ‘went up like a baked bean can’.
Mr Lamont previously told The News: ‘The roof had set alight and one of my friends said they could see the smoke from the motorway.
‘The street was full of people and everyone was distressed.
‘My wife couldn’t go to sleep afterwards because she was so scared.’
Julie Lamont, 60, a night carer, said she heard what sounded like an explosion when she was sat in the garden.
She added: ‘It was horrendous out there, it was just sheer panic from everyone - absolutely horrific.
‘My whole body was burnt up from the heat.
‘Smoke was pouring out of that house, it was just awful.’
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said one resident suffered injuries from smoke inhalation, and a burnt hand.
They added: ‘Eight breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, an aerial ladder platform, and two positive pressure ventilation fans were used to fight the blaze.
‘The stop message came in at 9.01pm.’