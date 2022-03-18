The abseil, which is set to take place on May 8, will see brave participants scale down the Portsmouth landmark in aid of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

All funding raised will go towards the NSPCC charity which specialises in child protection and safeguarding children at risk of abuse.

Gemma Graves, NSPCC community fundraising manager for Hampshire, said: ‘We are working with Spinnaker Tower to provide people with a spectacular opportunity for a fun challenge, and to help raise money that will help children across the UK.

Challengers are being encouraged to take part in an abseil down the Spinnaker Tower.

‘In December, Spinnaker Tower was one of dozens of iconic landmarks that lit up ‘NSPCC green’ to help raise awareness of the children’s charity and we are delighted to be working together again to support children.’

By raising £295, adventurers could help the NSPCC’s ‘Speak out Stay safe’ programme reach 83 primary school children, helping them understand how to recognise abuse and to seek help if they need to.