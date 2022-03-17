Four pupils at Horndean Technology College took part in the competition, ‘Apprentice Vs Dragons Den’, which pitted 20 teams from 40 school’s in Portsmouth aiming to celebrate, encourage and inspire the next generation of innovators.

The 14-year-old winners, Luke Meaden, Simon Lloyd, Tom Barham and Sophie Keefe created an app which would allow you to track your carbon footprint, helping you to become more environmentally friendly.

The foursome were tasked with creating a concept, design, production plan and business plan and decided after some thought that the environment was the issue they wanted to combat.

After making the cut for the final five, the group showcased their product in a presentation entitled ‘Watch Your Step,’ in front of a panel of ‘dragons’ and parents at training provider PETA’s awards evening, to mark the end of National Apprenticeship Week.

Among the ‘dragons’ was Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt and James Sessions MBA, chief financial officer of the Prysmian Group.

Jamie Garrett, head of sales at PETA, led the event.

He said: ‘One thing I’ve discovered is a guy in a suit at 43 years old going to chat to 14, 15, 16-year-olds in an assembly is really dull. So we came up with this idea to be a bit more engaging, and it’s always nice when there’s some cash at the end.’

‘The Dragons were so impressed with the confidence and the quality of the presentations,’ he added.

In a twist which may have raised the element of competition, the team went head-to-head with a group of pupils from the same school at the awards evening.

‘We were very supportive,’ said Sophie.

‘We worked together, if they needed a bit of help or we needed help we would share ideas,’ added Luke.

The team agreed that despite racking up some long hours in the library, the project was worth it and they look forward to entering next year too.

‘Presenting it was great, finally having all our work come together and being able to share it,’ said Tom.

‘Not just for the cash but for the general experience…We’re planning a shopping trip at some point down the line,’ Luke added.

Following the success of the scheme in its infant year, PETA is planning visits to schools in May, to help spread the word about the competition and hopes to reach over 150 schools this time around.

For more information visit peta.co.uk.

