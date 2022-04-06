There is guaranteed fun for all the family during the Easter holidays in Portsmouth.

With inflation rising to its highest level for 30 years, you may be looking for some cheaper ideas to entertain your children over the holidays.

We have put together a list of fun and free things that you can do with your children before they go back to school.

There's plenty of fun and free things to do in the Portsmouth area.

Southsea seafront, Southsea

Southsea seafront is a great, free way to enjoy some lovely sea views over Easter.

If the weather permits, you can sit and watch the waves on the shingle beach and try and spot the hovercraft or the Isle of Wight ferry.

With the flat pavement on the seafront, it is great for a scooter or bike ride and there is Southsea Common across the road if you fancy playing a quick ball game to burn off some energy.

Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery, Old Portsmouth

Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery boasts local culture with its displays on the city's past.

It is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10am and 5pm and entry is free.

You can find the museum and art gallery on Museum Road, Portsmouth, PO1 2LJ.

You can find out more about what the museum has to offer here.

Cumberland House Natural History Museum, Southsea

Cumberland House is a wildlife museum in Southsea.

This interactive museum is full of history and fun that is sure to entertain the whole family.

You can find Cumberland House Natural History Museum on Eastern Parade, Southsea, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO4 9RF.

You can find out more about the museum here.

Victoria Park, Landport

If you want your little ones to run off some steam throughout the Easter holidays, Victoria Park is perfect.

There is even an aviary that has peacocks, parrots, and other exotic birds alongside another section that includes rabbits and guinea pigs for your animal lovers.

The adventure play park is sure to be a hit with your children as it can provide hours of entertainment.

The park is situated just north of Portsmouth Guildhall on Stanhope Road, Portsmouth, PO1 3HQ.

Southsea Rock Gardens, Southsea

If you fancy a different type of stroll around Southsea, the rock gardens are great for a scenic view.

If you are into photography and want to take some lovely pictures of your children before they go back to school, the rock gardens have the perfect backdrop with its palm trees and perfectly trimmed plants.

You can find the Southsea Rock Garden on Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, Hampshire, PO5 3PB.

Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Horndean

The Queen Elizabeth Country Park resides in the South Downs National Park and offers a great place for a family walk, cycle, or fun in the playground.

Car parking charges will apply but it is certainly worth it for the scenery.

You can find the park on Gravel Hill, Horndean, PO8 0QE.

Portchester Castle, Portchester

Portchester Castle is surrounded by sea views and a great place to spot incoming boats as they come into the Solent.

As you make your way into the castle grounds (which are free to enter), you will spot two large fields that can supply hours of fun for the children.

Your little ones can also go on the hunt for the hidden stones that are dotted around the grounds.

There are public toilets on-site as well as a café.

You can find Portchester castle on Church Lane, Portchester, Fareham, PO16 9QW.

