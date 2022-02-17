The kids adventure centre, which is located in Southsea's Pyramid Centre, is a new feature to the seafront. Exploria is perfect for children, toddlers and babies as they have many play zones for all ages.

Exploria, Flip Out and 6 other things to do on a rainy day in and around Portsmouth during February half-term

FEBRUARY half-term is around the corner and it is best to be prepared with fun rainy day activities if the weather takes a turn for the worst.

By Charlotte Hawes
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 4:26 pm

Portsmouth has many attractions and fun activities to keep your family occupied as you shelter from the bad weather.

We have put together a list of nine fun things you can do as you keep your family dry this February:

Make sure to check out the entire gallery to see all the fun things you can do in the city.

1. Exploria, Southsea

The kids adventure centre, which is located in Southsea's Pyramid Centre, is a new feature to the seafront. Exploria is perfect for children, toddlers and babies as they have many play zones for all ages. Picture By: Andy Hornby

Photo: Andy Hornby

2. Dice Board Game Lounge, Southsea

Dice Board Game Lounge is a great way to keep out of the rain and lose yourself in board game. Dice has over 1,000 games to play or buy and is the perfect place for a technology-free afternoon.

Photo: Millie Salkeld

3. Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays

Spinnaker Tower has the most amazing views that span across the city. You can also walk across the Sky Walk, which offers views 100 meters down to the harbour.

Photo: -

4. The Mary Rose Museum

The Mary Rose Museum in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard is a great day out if you want to shelter from the bad weather. The museum bares many artefacts that were found in the Solent from King Henry VIII's favourite ship.

Photo: -

