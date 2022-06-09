Fort Nelson to launch new guided tours to tell stories from its 150 years of history

Led by expert guides, the tours will take visitors around the 19-acre site on top of Portsdown Hill, telling stories from the museum’s history.

The tours will run on weekends at 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm.

Elizabeth Puddick, events manager at Fort Nelson, said: ‘We are pleased to relaunch tours back at the fort as it’s a great way for visitors to get an in-depth history of this fantastic Victorian Fort.

New tours at Fort Nelson.

‘Fort Nelson is a living history lesson on the doorstep of Portsmouth so come and discover history on the hill.’

Fort Nelson was built in the 1860s to protect against a potential invasion by the French, which never materialised.

Although never used for its original purpose, the fort played a significant role in both world wars.

It was used as barracks for troops waiting to be deployed to the front line in the first, and as an anti-aircraft ammunition supply depot during the Second World War.

Fort Nelson is a national museum housing the country’s collection of arms and artillery, run by the Royal Armouries.

For more information and to book visit royalarmouries.org

Fort Nelson is closed on Tuesdays and open 10am to 5pm for the rest of the week and daily during the school holidays.

Tour tickets cost £5 per person with a capacity limit of 20 people per tour.