Fort Purbrook Family Fun day - in pictures

A fantastic day of family fun took place at Fort Purbrook offering the chance to try a range of activities including archery, rifle shooting, climbing and its junior assault course.
By Kelly Brown
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 18:10 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 18:11 BST

The event took place on Sunday (July 2) with members of the community invited to have a go at a number of activities usually offered at the site including laser tag, its under fives soft play area, pony rides and judo. Horses from the neighbouring Fort Widley site also give a display in the arena. There was also an opportunity to understand more about the Fort’s heritage by joining a mini tour of the tunnels.

Brothers Joey, Braxton and Dalton Preston climbing on the bouldering wall. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

1. Fort Purbrook Family Fun Day

Brothers Joey, Braxton and Dalton Preston climbing on the bouldering wall. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Lewis Sitton playing Laser Tag. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

2. Fort Purbrook Family Fun Day

Lewis Sitton playing Laser Tag. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

The Young Creatives Portsmouth. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

3. Fort Purbrook Family Fun Day

The Young Creatives Portsmouth. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Welly Boot throwing. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

4. Fort Purbrook Family Fun Day

Welly Boot throwing. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

