Fort Purbrook Family Fun day - in pictures
A fantastic day of family fun took place at Fort Purbrook offering the chance to try a range of activities including archery, rifle shooting, climbing and its junior assault course.
The event took place on Sunday (July 2) with members of the community invited to have a go at a number of activities usually offered at the site including laser tag, its under fives soft play area, pony rides and judo. Horses from the neighbouring Fort Widley site also give a display in the arena. There was also an opportunity to understand more about the Fort’s heritage by joining a mini tour of the tunnels.
