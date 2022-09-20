Gosport couple celebrate 60 years of marriage in first outing since lockdown

John and Mable Urry, 81 and 82, celebrated their diamond wedding on August 18 at The Inn By The Sea at Lee-on-the-Solent with their children and close family.

On celebrating 60 years of marriage, Mable says: ‘It’s lovely because we’ve both had bouts of ill health so we didn’t think we were going to get there.

‘This is the first time we’ve been properly out since before lockdown!’

John Urry (81) and his wife Mable (82) from Gosport, celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary on August 18. Picture: Sarah Standing (160922-777)

The couple, who met at Mable’s brother’s wedding in 1962, say their secret to a long marriage is ‘looking after one another, being honest and understanding each other’s feelings’.

Mable, born and bred in Gosport, was one of 11 children who were all part of the popular Haggard family, well-known in Portsmouth for handbell ringing.

The children performed on talent and game shows like Opportunity Knocks and Hughie Green shows – a game show host and radio and TV presenter active from the ‘50s to the ‘70s.

John Urry (81) and his wife Mable (82) from Gosport, celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary on August 18. Picture: Sarah Standing (160922-3319)

They went on to perform shows at The New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth before having to give up in later life.

Mable met John, a blacksmith for most of his working life, on her brother’s wedding day when he was tying the knot to John’s sister when they were 21 and 22.

Mable explains: ‘When I went to my brother George’s wedding, John was there because it was his sister’s wedding.

‘We got chatting on that day and when I went up to see my brother’s wedding pictures, John turned to my brother and said, “don’t worry, George. I’ll take Mable home!’

John Urry (81) and his wife Mable (82) from Gosport, celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary on August 18. Picture: Sarah Standing (160922-3326)

From that day on, Mable and John started courting. They’d go on dates to the pictures and recall fond memories of sitting together enjoying fish and chips in Gosport, where Mable has lived her whole life.

It was two years before the pair decided to get married when they had a ceremony at Christ Church at Stoke Road in Gosport in a big celebration with four young bridesmaids before holidaying in sunny Jersey, which was their first trip away together.

The lovebirds went on to have three children Graham, 55 and Nicola, 51, who both live nearby in the town and Stephen – who died about three years ago.

Asked how they’ve stayed happily married for so long, Mable says: ‘It’s about being honest with each other. We give and take.

John Urry (81) and his wife Mable (82) from Gosport, celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary on August 18. Pictured is: Copy picture of John and Mable on their wedding day.