Hampshire schools: Purbrook Park School, Waterlooville, closed due to flooding with water supply switched off - when it will re-open
Pupils of Purbrook Park School in Waterlooville were sent home and unable to go in for lessons yesterday (Wednesday, September 6) and the school remains closed today. The water supply has been shut off and repairs are underway, with a view to re-opening on Friday.
A Hampshire County Council spokesman said: “Unfortunately, a leak under a floor at Purbrook Park Secondary School has caused flooding in some classrooms and led to the water supply having to be shut off. As a result, the school was closed on Wednesday to all students and will remain closed today (Thursday), to enable repairs to be carried out.
“Communications have been sent out to all parents to keep them updated. It is expected the school will be re-open on Friday, once repairs are complete and the water is back on.”