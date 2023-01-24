The couple were due to get married on October 28, 2022, and they found out they were expecting in March, 2022 – a month after they had booked their wedding.

In December 2021, the pair sadly lost twins and it made them want to get married and make a commitment to each other.

Vicky and Chris Mould with their son, Daniel, on their (second attempt at a) wedding day.

Vicky, 29, finished work the week before the wedding and she started getting ready for the big day by getting her nails and hair done.

She said: ‘I was working the dates out and we had at least five weeks until he was due to be born so I thought it was fine.

‘I went to QA and I had to stay in overnight and they usually say that 48 hours after your waters break you go into labour, but nothing happened so I decided to self-discharge on the Wednesday night because nothing was happening. I had the family on high alert and we carried on getting everything ready for the wedding.’

Daniel Mould

Vicky did not know what to do and she decided to keep the plans in place, but she had to go into hospital on the day of her wedding at 12.10am.

‘He was engaged and it was about 8am on Saturday so the day after what should have been the wedding, and I was in a lot of pain when they found that I was 6cm gone and he was born on October 29 at 8.30pm, but he got stuck so he had to get sucked out sideways.’

Daniel Mould weighed 4lbs 5ozs, and the midwife originally thought that he would need to go into the nicu ward to receive some extra care as he was born prematurely, but it was not needed in the end.

‘He is a little dink, he is still in newborn clothes, I had a 0 to three months bodysuit on him and it was so big that his dad could fit his hand in the legs as well as Daniel’s.

‘We changed the wedding to November 28 and I think it was perfect, it was only a small wedding at a register office and a meal with our close family.