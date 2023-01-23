Inspectors visited the school on November 22 and 23, and found that the students receive a personal development curriculum which is ‘exceptional’, preparing them for life beyond the school gates.

The report found that students with Special Educational Needs and disabilities are well supported by the school and staff hold high ambitions for children as they offer calm lessons.

Priory School have been rated good in their most recent Ofsted report.

Headteacher Stewart Vaughan said: ‘I am thrilled that Ofsted have recognised Priory as a school with outstanding features, as we know it to be. The students, staff, parents and governors have all worked exceptionally hard to create the successful school evident from this report.

Chair of governors Barbara Campbell said: ‘I feel extremely privileged to be part of this school. Ofsted refers to Priory as a school where “leaders take effective steps to ensure that students are well cared for in school, with students feeling safe and happy,” which beautifully sums-up the character of our community.”

They also found that some children used derogatory language towards each other, which makes others feel unhappy.