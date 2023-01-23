Priory School in Southsea has been rated good in its recent Ofsted report
STAFF are elated at a Southsea school after being rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted inspectors.
Priory School in Southsea, which teaches children aged 11 to 16 years old, also received an ‘outstanding’ in personal development and leadership and management.
Inspectors visited the school on November 22 and 23, and found that the students receive a personal development curriculum which is ‘exceptional’, preparing them for life beyond the school gates.
The report found that students with Special Educational Needs and disabilities are well supported by the school and staff hold high ambitions for children as they offer calm lessons.
Leaders were praised for thinking carefully about the opportunities that will “enrich the lives of all students”, which includes the offer of an array of clubs, visits, and residential trips.
Headteacher Stewart Vaughan said: ‘I am thrilled that Ofsted have recognised Priory as a school with outstanding features, as we know it to be. The students, staff, parents and governors have all worked exceptionally hard to create the successful school evident from this report.
‘Everyone is incredibly proud to be part of our community, and I am confident that Priory will continue to become ever more successful in helping our students fulfil their potential to be the best they can be.’
Chair of governors Barbara Campbell said: ‘I feel extremely privileged to be part of this school. Ofsted refers to Priory as a school where “leaders take effective steps to ensure that students are well cared for in school, with students feeling safe and happy,” which beautifully sums-up the character of our community.”
Amongst the good and outstanding areas of the report, there were two areas that need improving which include disadvantaged children not making the progress that match the ambitions of the leaders.
They also found that some children used derogatory language towards each other, which makes others feel unhappy.
Trust leader of Bohunt Education Trust, Neil Strowger, said: ‘Bohunt Education Trust strives to provide its schools with the support and tools necessary to be outstanding in their provision of educational excellence for students. Since Priory joined BET in 2014, the school has gone from strength to strength.’