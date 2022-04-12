But Kelly, née Reed, says the day was ‘magical’ and really did cement their commitment to one another – even if their wedding did coincide with the brewing of Storm Eunice.

‘We had a little storm before and then we had the big storm the day after. We couldn't even get out the hotel. It was manic,’ says Kelly.

‘Where the water is under Lee-on-the-Solent the water was coming right up and we couldn't get through even though we had a 4x4.

The wedding of Kelly and Darren Parker at The Alverbank Hotel in Gosport. Credit: www.besidetheseasidephotography.co.uk

‘I was sinking in the mud with my shoes on having the photos done but it was a lovely day anyway. It was great to have everybody together after so long.’

The Portsmouth lovebirds married on February 17, the day before Storm Eunice , with their 60 guests and about 20 more in the evening at The Alverbank Hotel in Gosport.

Their wedding took place just hours before 70mph gusts did their worst across the region with a ‘danger to life’ warning issued across the city.

‘It was lucky we didn't have the storm on the day because people wouldn't be able to come to the wedding and some of them came from quite far away,’ says Kelly, 42. Some of our guests came from Wales. My partner's dad came from Manchester so there were quite a few people who came from far away.’

Kelly and Darren Parker tied the knot the day before Storm Eunice at The Alverbank Hotel in Gosport. Credit: Beside The Seaside Photography www.besidetheseasidephotography.co.uk

Darren, 47, proposed to Kelly in 2003 at her parents’ house, so their wedding had been a long time in the planning as the pair faced constant setbacks. Money worries or moving house were often to blame and even though Kelly felt like they were a married couple anyway, she says now it feels ‘great’ that they can ‘officially’ be together.

‘It was a magical day,’ she says.

‘All of it was the highlight. Being with family was extra special because we’ve had this crazy time with Covid and we haven’t really met all together.

The Alberbank Hotel in Gosport the day before Storm Eunice. Credit: www.besidetheseasidephotography.co.uk

‘Obviously it was a special day for me but it was great to have everyone together.’

A stand out moment for Kelly and Darren was when their son, Harry, who has autism, took on the job as ring-bearer which she says was ‘just magical’.

Darren, a forklift driver, and Kelly, who cares for Harry, met at Zoom & The Bass-ment in Southsea when Kelly was about 22.

They were avid fans of the cinema, where they’d go on dates together while they were courting and often dine out at restaurants and pubs together, enjoying a holiday together at the Norfolk Broads in the early stages of their relationship.

Kelly and Darren Parker tied the knot the day before Storm Eunice at The Alverbank Hotel in Gosport. Credit: www.besidetheseasidephotography.co.uk

Fast forward 20 years and bride Kelly, adorned in a beautiful blush pink wedding dress, says she felt like a princess after walking down the aisle with her hair and makeup perfected for her special day.

Not usually the centre of attention, standing before so many people was a ‘scary’ experience for Kelly, but she says partner Darren was ‘blown away’.

‘Normally people have white but my dress was pink,’ she says.

‘It was like a princess one, a big meringue sort of thing. [Darren] was laid back, smooth and fine. He said that it wasn’t until he turned around and looked at me in my dress and my hair and makeup done – because that’s all different to me – that he was just so blown away.’

The happy couple danced the night away with their family and friends, boogying to Dilemma by Nelly featuring Kelly Rowlands. The night was topped off with popular musical medleys like Abba and a host of party songs.

Darren and Kelly would love to go on their honeymoon in the future but are still saving and remain cautious of Covid travel restrictions.