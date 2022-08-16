Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruby and Mathew Goater were married at the Old Thorn Manor Hotel, in Liphook, on July 1 on an ‘emotional’ day that went ahead without a hitch.

The pair, who live at Baffins, Portsmouth, had a grand celebration in the Hampshire Suite of the venue and invited 66 close friends and family to join them on their special day – with another 44 joining them for the reception later in the evening.

One guest who the couple were particularly pleased with for making it down the aisle effortlessly was their son, two-year-old Ernie.

The happy couple at the stunning backdrop of their wedding venue. Picture: Carla Mortimer Wedding Photography

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruby, 30, said: ‘Waiting to walk down the aisle was quite overwhelming, my heart was going crazy. Mathew got a bit more emotional than me, I think Ernie going down the aisle set him off, It was really nice that Ernie got to be a part of it.’

‘I was feeling very nervous, but excited at the same time,’ said 31-year-old Mathew.

The newly-weds booked a saxophone player for the evening, but were pleasantly surprised when their parents organised for the arrival of a fabulously fizzy prosecco van at the reception.

Family and friends at Ruby and Mathew Goater's wedding. Picture: Carla Mortimer Wedding Photography

Ruby, 30, said: ‘It was amazing, it just goes too quickly, but it was everything we expected and more.’

One particularly sentimental touch sure to further heighten emotions on the day was the moment Mathew was handed his late grandfather’s wedding ring – to whom he was particularly close – to wear as his own, following his passing four years ago.

Ruby and Mathew, first met as teens through a shared group of friends when Ruby was 17 Mathew was 18, and they have been together ever since.

‘I found him good looking and I just thought he seemed like a really nice person,’ said Ruby.

Ruby with her bridesmaids. Picture: Carla Mortimer Wedding Photography

‘My first impression was that I wouldn't have a chance in talking to her, but Ruby ended up messaging me first. I was very excited and couldn't wait to take her out,’ added Mathew.

Twelve years later the pair were engaged at a private proposal at the White Horse, near Chichester, and became parents in May 2021, during the lockdown – which the couple who are close to their family found hard.

After the excitement of their wedding, the couple spent four nights in Lindos, Greece, with Ernie being spoiled by grandparents back home.

‘It was lovely we just relaxed, it’s a really pretty place and we’ve never been before,’ said Ruby.

Ruby and Mathew at the Old Thorn Manor Hotel, in Liphook. Picture: Carla Mortimer Wedding Photography

While the couple have done their fair share of globetrotting, including a six-month trip travelling Australia together, they’re sure their Portsmouth roots will always stay planted firmly in the ground.

‘Mathew’s just very thoughtful and kind, he’s selfless,’ said Ruby.

Mathew added: ‘My favourite things about Ruby are her fun, bubbly personality and she is a beautiful, amazing mum to our little boy.’