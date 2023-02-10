Chief Petty Officer Graham ‘Sid’ Street was awarded the Gold Valedictory Certificate for 35 years of service, hard work and dedication to the Royal Navy.

Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Martin Connell presented the certificate - 36 years to the day that Graham joined the Royal Navy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured: Members of the late CPO Graham Street's family on board HMS Victory for the Gold Valedictory Presentation. Presentation of the Gold VC of the Late CPO G Street to his family - Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Martin Connell CBE. 30 members of the late CPO Graham Street attended the presentation of the Gold VC to Mrs Alison Street (wife) on board HMS Victory, HMNB Portsmouth.

CPO Street was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2017. He went on to raise £250,000 for Portsmouth charity Charlie’s Beach Hut, which supports children with life-limiting illnesses. Graham was given the British Empire Medal in recognition of his efforts.

He spent his final months of military service at the Hasler rehabilitation centre at HMS Drake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major Steve Cox RM, who runs the facility, said: ‘Throughout his battle with cancer, he demonstrated fortitude and immense resilience in abundance, never allowing his trademark sense of humour and wit to wane.’

Pictured: Pictured:Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Martin Connell CBE and Mrs Alison Street on board HMS Victory. Presentation of the Gold VC of the Late CPO G Street to his family - Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Martin Connell CBE. 30 members of the late CPO Graham Street attended the presentation of the Gold VC to Mrs Alison Street (wife) on board HMS Victory, HMNB Portsmouth.

Graham was an Underwater Warfare Specialist but is also remembered for his love of rugby, and support of the Royal Navy Rugby Union and Rugby Against Cancer. He had a passion for coaching others, both on the rugby field or inspiring new generations of sailors at HMS Collingwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though he originally hailed from Little Clacton in Essex, he spent much of his career in Portsmouth since joining the Navy in 1987 and came to call the city his home.