I think it's fair to say that Barbie-mania has swept the UK. Bars and cafes are creating pink drinks and food, pop up selfie attractions are drawing in the crowds and of course there has been a resurgence in toy Barbies and all things pink.

As a 38-year-old woman, I remember Barbies from my youth but I have to say I wasn't their biggest fan. My cousin Rachael who is less that a year younger than me loved them and had the cars, house and all the fancy trimmings. But I didn't see the fascination - I much preferred a 'proper baby doll'.

But something about this Barbie movie appealed to me, writes The News’ Vanessa Sims. Rallying a few of the girls together we booked VIP seats and vowed to make a night of it. Armed with a couple of wines - we made our way into the screening. I could see it was going to be busy when I saw how few seats were left when booking but I was shocked to see just how busy it actual was. Even the cheap seats at the front which give you whiplash were nearly all taken. The cinema had a huge buzz - and as soon as the film started I could tell it was going to be good. The were boys, girls and women of all ages in the crowd.

Barbie (Warner Bros picture)

Margot Robbie - is literally the epitome of the 'stereotypical Barbie' - it is almost as though the role was made for her. In the opening sequence Margot is dressed in a bathing suit and in her still pose she could almost pass as an actual Barbie.

But another real star for me was Ryan Gosling as Ken. He plays the tormented love interested of Barbie Land's most perfect woman brilliantly. The film's catch line 'Barbie is everything. He's just Ken" - sums up his role eloquently. I am sure this will be a career defining moment for him. He is funny, quirky and at times has you hating and then feeling sorry for him.

The movie has a real feel good feeling and is honestly one of the best things I've seen in a long time. I don't want to give away the plot - as it has only just come out. But surprisingly in parts its empowering of both men and women and inspiring. But the scenes centred around Barbie creator Ruth Handler make for some very special viewing.

Vanessa Sims and friends at the opening night of the Barbie movie

I think this is definitely not the end of the Barbie franchise - I can see multiple spin offs - including a film all about how Ken - really is good enough without Barbie. For now though, let's just enjoy the Barbie-mania and big up the message of female empowerment.