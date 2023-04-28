Chantelle Originals, on the corner of Elm Grove and Grove Road South, has been trading for more than 40 years and has kitted out thousands of young girls across the decades.

Readers of the News have been commenting on our Facebook page and explaining how the shop was a part of their childhood, with many very sad to see it go.

Chantelle Originals on Elm Grove, Southsea, will close

Stephanie Rae said: ‘My daughter's naming day dress is from here. We had amazing service, wonderful advice and the dress was beautiful. Such a shame it's going but I couldn't imagine it being run by anyone else!’

Libby Edwards added: ‘OMG!! My grandmother used to buy me dresses from here every Christmas. Such a part of my childhood!’

‘So so so sad,’ added Heather Moyle. ‘I dressed my daughter back in the 70s, my nieces in the 80s and in the 90s, so beautiful clothing with the little bells. Thank you.’

Chantelle Originals in Elm Grove, Southsea.

Nikki Schillemore posted: ‘I remember buying two dresses in 1992 for my two daughters to wear at my wedding – they always used to say “if it's not got a bell it's not a Chantelle” and they shook the dress to hear it. Happy days x.’

Teresa Upton remembered: ‘Bought my girls dresses from there, till they got too old to wear them. Loved the dresses – they would shake them just to hear the bell.’

And Gina Martin said: ‘End of an era. I've had dresses from here and so have all three of my girls, which are all stored away safe ready for their children.’

Nicky Carol Parker added: ‘My oldest daughter and niece wore a dress to my wedding from here, and my youngest daughter had several dresses from here. Also my oldest friend bought her bridesmaids’ dresses from there after her bridal shop mucked up dresses she chose. Lovely shop xx.’

Jill Rolfe was another who remembered the bells – ‘My children had a few Chantelle dress when they were little. I loved them and yes the little bell on the inner skirt.’

Natalie Baxter added: ‘Oh wow! So many memories, shop of dreams for so many little girls. To have a dress from here was something so special. Mum and I used to change our route just to walk past and gaze in the window.’

Mandy Ayling was another who have kept dresses from years gone by, posting: ‘Still have my daughter’s dress from this shop hanging in the wardrobe, bought in 1990.’

As well as genuine affection for the shop, several readers flagged up what it is known for by many – the mannequins in the window.

‘When I was a little girl I would walk past with my parents and want a dress from here, never had one but always dreamt of one,’ said Carla Elizabeth. ‘Over the years it’s been so sad to see it look almost like a museum and never have I seen anyone inside. The mannequins scare my little girl now when we drive past and stop at the red lights. It will be sad to see it go as that’s another childhood memory lost. I’m sure it will be replaced by something fab as Southsea is very hip x.’

