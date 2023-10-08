Things to do in Portsmouth: Hundreds gather for Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk at Southsea's Canoe Lake
The Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk kicked off at Southsea’s Canoe Lake yesterday morning (October 7) and saw people of all ages tackle two routes, one 1.5km long and the other 6.0km.
A sea of blue could be seen as partcipants donned Alzheimer’s Society t-shirts, some of which bore photographs of relatives and loved ones affected by the condition. Others completed the walk in fancy dress such as Christopher Hayton from Ryde who dressed as the superhero Deadpool and took part on on his 49th birthday on behalf of his nan Rose.
One in three people born today in the UK will go on to develop dementia in their lifetime, and around 2,400 people in Portsmouth are currently living with dementia.
To find out more about Alzheimer’s, visit the Alzheimer’s Society website.
Here are 22 photographs of people walking in support of the cause: