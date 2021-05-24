Thomas & Friends set to return to steam railway on Hampshire's Watercress Line

Watercress Railway, Thomas & Friends. Image by Paul Michael Hughes

The popular Day Out With Thomas at the Watercress Line returns this weekend to Hampshire’s Watercress Railway after months of it not being unable to run services, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Families can join Thomas & Friends from Saturday until Sunday, June 6 for nine days of steam-powered activities throughout the school half-term break.

The rides will take place this year from Ropley station only, rather than Alresford and Alton, as part of the Covid-safe measures to keep everybody safe.

Passengers can take one big train ride from Ropley to Alton and back, plus a train ride behind Thomas, which has been extended this year.

General manager Simon Baggott said: ‘I'm so pleased that we can welcome back Thomas & Friends this May, after being closed due to the pandemic for the early part of the year. His arrival is always such a joyful experience for everyone at the railway.

‘We're looking forward to all the children and families visiting us and thoroughly enjoying a Day Out With Thomas. With new Thomas & Friends themed attractions this year, Rusty & Dusty and The Fat Controller joining the fun, it promises to be an excellent day for all the family.’

All activities and rides are included in the ticket price, which starts from £35 for two, and £65 for four people. Seats for both train rides must be booked ahead.

For more go to watercressline.co.uk.

