Looking at some of the area’s most scenic and beautiful areas and landmarks, we’ve put together a list of locations that we think would make ideal proposal venues.
From high above the city skyline in the iconic Spinnaker Tower to quirkier options like a beloved football stadium, here are some of the romantic places in and around Portsmouth to propose – or simply enjoy a special Valentine's Day.
1. Spinnaker Tower
Home to some of the best-loved views in the city, a proposal in Spinnaker Tower would make for a truly special memory. Entry to the iconic attraction costs £16.25 per adult.
The tower is also hosting a Valentine's celebration event in its Sky Bar. Find out more at https://www.spinnakertower.co.uk/events/event/love-is-in-the-air-3/. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
2. Portsdown Hill
Portsdown Hill provides numerous vantage points with stunning views over Portsmouth. It makes for a romantic backdrop - particularly at sunset. Photo: -
3. Southsea Castle
One for history buffs - known as the site from which Henry VIII is said to have watched the sinking of The Mary Rose - Southsea Castle is a beautiful building which is regularly hired for weddings. Find out more here: https://southseacastle.co.uk/private-hire/wedding-hire/. Photo: Julian Gazzard - stock.adobe.com
4. Portchester Castle
Another site rich with history that is within a stones throw of Portsmouth, Portchester Castle has many interesting stories to tell and with large open grounds it is a great place for a romantic stroll. Photo: Alison Treacher