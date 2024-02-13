1 . Spinnaker Tower

Home to some of the best-loved views in the city, a proposal in Spinnaker Tower would make for a truly special memory. Entry to the iconic attraction costs £16.25 per adult. The tower is also hosting a Valentine's celebration event in its Sky Bar. Find out more at https://www.spinnakertower.co.uk/events/event/love-is-in-the-air-3/. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak