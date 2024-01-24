Valentine's Day in Hampshire: 21 charming restaurants perfect for a romantic date night
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner you might be on the hunt for the perfect spot to have a romantic night out.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Jan 2024, 10:15 GMT
Whether you are looking to spend a cosy, romantic evening with your partner or you are heading out on the town with your friends to celebrate Galentine’s Day, the city has an unimaginable amount of beautiful venues. From the magical atmosphere created by fairy lights to the romance conjured up with candles, there will be a restaurant within the city and its surrounding areas that is perfect for what you are looking for. There are also numerous places that won’t break the bank but still serve up sublime food and drinks.
Here are 21 fabulously charming restaurants perfect for a romantic night out:
