Bishop Philip Egan

That will be the belief in Bishop of Portsmouth Philip Egan’s message at services over the Easter period.

‘As human beings, we have an amazing ability to begin again and to persevere at all costs,’ he will tell his congregations.

‘My grandma once suffered a terrible stroke, but with the help of doctors and physios she eventually got back almost all her faculties.

‘Today’s world is full of difficult challenges and appalling tragedies: think of the war in Ukraine.

‘We also face much in our own lives. It might be tempting to despair. Yet this is exactly why the message of new hope and life that the risen Christ brings is needed.

‘We do not have to be confined by darkness: God offers us His light to pick us up and help us on our way.’

Bishop Egan, who was appointed to his role in 2012, will conclude by saying that he wished for people’s lives to be filled with happiness through coming to know Jesus Christ.

‘Many people saw Jesus after His resurrection and the Bible assures us that we too can meet Him today,’ he will say.

‘Then in our turn, we will become living witnesses of His joy, peace and love, and thus bring hope to others, especially those in need.

‘I pray this Easter you will meet the risen Lord in your prayer and in your life and thus be filled with happiness.

‘I send greetings and kind wishes to all, on this Easter Sunday.’

Bishop Egan will be celebrating Mass on Easter Sunday at St John’s Cathedral Portsmouth at 8am (Latin Mass), 10am, noon and 6pm with the renewal of baptismal promises at all Masses.

The Catholic Diocese of Portsmouth comprises 87 parishes and 70 schools across Hampshire, Dorset, Berkshire (except Slough), south Oxfordshire, the Isle of Wight, and the Channel Islands.