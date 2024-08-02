Wickham Festival 2024: Fleetwood Collective, Jon Benns and Virginia Kettle kick start weekend of music

By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 10:10 BST
Music fanatics will be in their element this weekend as the four day music festival in Wickham returns.

People flocked to Wickham yesterday (August 1) for the first day of the annual Wickham Festival and day one did not disappoint. With the likes of the Fleetwood Collective, The Men They Couldn’t Hang, Virginia Kettle, Naomi Bedford & The Ramshackle Band and Phil Odgers and John Kettle all taking to the stage, the festival got off to a brilliant start.

The festival will take place between August 1 and August 4 and there will be stalls, a silent disco and other attractions including The Magic Teapot, Folk Orc Workshops and Fit Up Circus.

Here are 11 fabulous pictures from day one of the Wickham Festival:

Wickham Festival 2024 got underway at their new arena site in Shedfield on Thursday, August 1. Pictured is: (l-r) Angie Barry from Portchester, Jasmine Malzard and Dave Malzard from Southsea with Paul Barry from Portchester, celebrating his 50th birthday. Picture: Sarah Standing (010824-2932)

Wickham Festival 2024 got underway at their new arena site in Shedfield on Thursday, August 1. Pictured is: (l-r) Angie Barry from Portchester, Jasmine Malzard and Dave Malzard from Southsea with Paul Barry from Portchester, celebrating his 50th birthday. Picture: Sarah Standing (010824-2932)

Wickham Festival 2024 got underway at their new arena site in Shedfield on Thursday, August 1. Pictured is: (l-r) Russell Page, Tracy Page from Bognor Regis, Billy Boxall, Christine Boxall from Chichester and Wendi Gardner from Bognor Regis. Picture: Sarah Standing (010824-8058)

Wickham Festival 2024 got underway at their new arena site in Shedfield on Thursday, August 1. Pictured is: (l-r) Russell Page, Tracy Page from Bognor Regis, Billy Boxall, Christine Boxall from Chichester and Wendi Gardner from Bognor Regis. Picture: Sarah Standing (010824-8058)

Wickham Festival 2024 got underway at their new arena site in Shedfield on Thursday, August 1. Picture: Sarah Standing (010824-2946)

Wickham Festival 2024 got underway at their new arena site in Shedfield on Thursday, August 1. Picture: Sarah Standing (010824-2946)

Wickham Festival 2024 got underway at their new arena site in Shedfield on Thursday, August 1. Pictured is: Helen and Vic Grout from Wrexham, North Wales with (l-r) Killian (8), Maizie (5) and Lilith (7). Picture: Sarah Standing (010824-2962)

Wickham Festival 2024 got underway at their new arena site in Shedfield on Thursday, August 1. Pictured is: Helen and Vic Grout from Wrexham, North Wales with (l-r) Killian (8), Maizie (5) and Lilith (7). Picture: Sarah Standing (010824-2962)

