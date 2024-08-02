The festival will take place between August 1 and August 4 and there will be stalls, a silent disco and other attractions including The Magic Teapot, Folk Orc Workshops and Fit Up Circus.
Here are 11 fabulous pictures from day one of the Wickham Festival:
1. Wickham Festival 2024
Wickham Festival 2024 got underway at their new arena site in Shedfield on Thursday, August 1. Pictured is: (l-r) Angie Barry from Portchester, Jasmine Malzard and Dave Malzard from Southsea with Paul Barry from Portchester, celebrating his 50th birthday. Picture: Sarah Standing (010824-2932) Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Wickham Festival 2024
Wickham Festival 2024 got underway at their new arena site in Shedfield on Thursday, August 1. Pictured is: (l-r) Russell Page, Tracy Page from Bognor Regis, Billy Boxall, Christine Boxall from Chichester and Wendi Gardner from Bognor Regis. Picture: Sarah Standing (010824-8058) Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Wickham Festival 2024
Wickham Festival 2024 got underway at their new arena site in Shedfield on Thursday, August 1. Picture: Sarah Standing (010824-2946) Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Wickham Festival 2024
Wickham Festival 2024 got underway at their new arena site in Shedfield on Thursday, August 1. Pictured is: Helen and Vic Grout from Wrexham, North Wales with (l-r) Killian (8), Maizie (5) and Lilith (7). Picture: Sarah Standing (010824-2962) Photo: Sarah Standing
