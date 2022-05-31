Wightlink to take part in national 'Ships Salute' to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Wightlink is celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by taking part in the national Ships Salute at 12pm on Saturday.

The salute will see ports across the country encourage vessels in their harbour to sound a long blast on their horn or whistle to honour the jubilee.

The Isle of Wight car ferry and FastCat captains will be sounding the horn at the same time as the masters of all kinds of craft from cruise liners, yachts and canal narrowboats to Royal Navy destroyers and frigates. The event has been organised by the UK Chamber of Shipping.

Captain Jim Blanch rehearses sounding the horn on Wightlink's car ferry St Clare.

All ships will be decorated with flags and bunting has been hung at all ports.

Wightlink chief executive, Keith Greenfield, said: ‘Over the centuries, Wightlink and her predecessor companies have welcomed members of the Royal Family onboard on many occasions.

‘Most recently, HRH The Countess of Wessex christened our hybrid energy flagship Victoria of Wight at a ceremony at our Fishbourne port in 2018.

‘This year, we will be carrying many thousands of families across the Solent heading for Jubilee celebrations with their loved ones.’

Wightlink operates routes across The Solent between Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.