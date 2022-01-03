Best places to get a kebab in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

10 best places to get a kebab in Portsmouth - according to our readers

Tucking into a kebab is one of life’s greatest pleasures.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 4:01 pm

But if you are trying to decide where to go to get your latest fix it can be hard to narrow down as Portsmouth has plenty of great options.

So we turned to our readers to find out which ones they recommend.

Here are the 10 best places to get a kebab from in Portsmouth – and why you should try them out!

Make sure to click through all the pages!

1. Yummies

Yummies in Fawcett Road was picked by two of our readers.

Photo: Google Maps

2. The Charcoal Grill

The Charcoal Grill in Albert Road was picked by two of our readers.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Spice N Grill

Spice N Grill in Fawcett Road, Southsea was picked by three of our readers.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Royal Kebab

Royal Kebab House in Cosham was picked by three of our readers.

Photo: Google Maps

