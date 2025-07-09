As we are in the midst of a hot weather period, many of us are searching for outdoor venues to sip on a drink in the sun.

Booking website DesignMyNight has picked out the best rooftop bars across the UK, which are the ideal hang-out spot during the summer months.

Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen, Leeds Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen in Leeds is a three-floor music venue, which according to DesignMyNight is a great place to hang-out with large groups of friends.

Sky Garden, London Sky Garden in London is known as a "public garden" which boasts 360-degree views of the skyline. It is home to three restaurants and two bars.

The Roof Terrace at Varsity, Cambridge The Roof Terrace at Varsity in Cambridge is an excellent spot for amazing day-to-night views, which is loved by locals and visitors alike.

Bōkan, London Located in Canary Wharf, Bōkan is a deluxe bar which offers amazing views of London.