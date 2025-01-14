10 heavenly restaurants in Hampshire featured in the Michelin Guide 2024 including Marle and 36 On The Quay

By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:31 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 14:34 BST
If you love being wined and dined, then look no further because Hampshire is home to a range of incredible food and drink spots.

The annual Michelin Guide for 2025 is set to be announced next month at a glitzy ceremony in Glasgow. The guide showcases the best restaurants and food spots across the country and last year, Hampshire saw 10 of its eateries featured.

From 36 On The Quay in Emsworth to Chesil Rectory in Winchester, the guide highlighted the best venues in Hampshire that are definitely worth visiting. Being featured in the Michelin Guide is a no mean feat as it demonstrates that a venue is dishing up high quality food, made with fresh, quality ingredients.

Restaurants don’t always have to break the bank to be featured within the guide – Pulpo Negro, located in New Alresford, has not only been featured in the guide, but it also bagged a Bib Gourmand which demonstrates that it is a venue that offers fresh, good quality ingredients for a reasonable price.

Marle, in Heckfield, also maintained its Michelin Green Star, which means that the eatery’s core values are centred around building a ‘forward-thinking relationship with the land’ and its produce.

For more information about the Michelin Guide 2024, click here.

Here are 10 Hampshire venues featured in the Michelin Guide 2024:

Here are some of the best places to visit if you are on the hunt for a brilliant food and drink spot, according to the Michelin Guide 2024.

1. Michelin Guide 2024

Here are some of the best places to visit if you are on the hunt for a brilliant food and drink spot, according to the Michelin Guide 2024. Photo: The News

Photo Sales
Known for its cosy and inviting atmosphere, The Hoddington Arms is a cut above the rest. The pub, which is family run, featured in the Michelin Guide 2024.

2. The Hoddington Arms, Basingstoke

Known for its cosy and inviting atmosphere, The Hoddington Arms is a cut above the rest. The pub, which is family run, featured in the Michelin Guide 2024. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
36 on the Quay at South Street, Emsworth, is a firm fixture in the Michelin Guide after featuring in it for the past few years. It is a very popular choice amongst locals and it is particularly popular over the warmer months.

3. 36 on the Quay, Emsworth

36 on the Quay at South Street, Emsworth, is a firm fixture in the Michelin Guide after featuring in it for the past few years. It is a very popular choice amongst locals and it is particularly popular over the warmer months. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Wellington Arms on Baughurst Road, Tadley, serves up tasty dishes including roast rack of home-reared Jacob lamb with bashed carrot, parsnip & butternut squash & mint sauce.

4. Wellington Arms, Baughurst

Wellington Arms on Baughurst Road, Tadley, serves up tasty dishes including roast rack of home-reared Jacob lamb with bashed carrot, parsnip & butternut squash & mint sauce. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HampshireRestaurantsGlasgowWinchester
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice