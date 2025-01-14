The annual Michelin Guide for 2025 is set to be announced next month at a glitzy ceremony in Glasgow. The guide showcases the best restaurants and food spots across the country and last year, Hampshire saw 10 of its eateries featured.

From 36 On The Quay in Emsworth to Chesil Rectory in Winchester, the guide highlighted the best venues in Hampshire that are definitely worth visiting. Being featured in the Michelin Guide is a no mean feat as it demonstrates that a venue is dishing up high quality food, made with fresh, quality ingredients.

Restaurants don’t always have to break the bank to be featured within the guide – Pulpo Negro, located in New Alresford, has not only been featured in the guide, but it also bagged a Bib Gourmand which demonstrates that it is a venue that offers fresh, good quality ingredients for a reasonable price.

Here are 10 Hampshire venues featured in the Michelin Guide 2024:

1 . Michelin Guide 2024 Here are some of the best places to visit if you are on the hunt for a brilliant food and drink spot, according to the Michelin Guide 2024.

2 . The Hoddington Arms, Basingstoke Known for its cosy and inviting atmosphere, The Hoddington Arms is a cut above the rest. The pub, which is family run, featured in the Michelin Guide 2024.

3 . 36 on the Quay, Emsworth 36 on the Quay at South Street, Emsworth, is a firm fixture in the Michelin Guide after featuring in it for the past few years. It is a very popular choice amongst locals and it is particularly popular over the warmer months.

4 . Wellington Arms, Baughurst Wellington Arms on Baughurst Road, Tadley, serves up tasty dishes including roast rack of home-reared Jacob lamb with bashed carrot, parsnip & butternut squash & mint sauce.