THERE are countless numbers of restaurants to choose from and it can be hard to make the right decision.

Portsmouth and Hampshire have multiple outlets on offer, whether you’re looking tor pub grub, pizza, Asian cuisine, fine dining experiences or other choices.

Each month, online reservation website OpenTable collates more than 400,000 new diner reviews. These are then sorted in categories so foodies can discover new restaurants and experiences.

Data includes the top ten most booked list, At the time of writing, this includes a variety of businesses including pubs, chains, fine dining restaurants and specialised locations.

Below are the top ten most booked restaurants in Hampshire, according to OpenTable. Be sure to click through all the pages to find out which is the most popular.

1 . The Jack Russell, Andover - 10 The Jack Russell in Netherton Hill, Andover, is the tenth most booked restaurant in Hampshire, according to OpenTable. It specialises in classic pub grub. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Sakura, Albert Road, Southsea - 9 Sakura in Albert Road is the ninth most booked restaurant in Hampshire, according to OpenTable. It specialises in authentic Japanese cuisine, such as chicken katsu curry. Photo: Dish Detective Photo Sales

3 . Red Dog Saloon, Southampton - 8 Red Dog Saloon in Westquay, Southampton, is the eighth most booked restaurant in Hampshire, according to OpenTable. It specialises in burgers, fried chicken wings and cocktails. Note - the image is a stock photo. Photo: FESENKO MAKSYM/Adobe Stock Photo Sales

4 . The Chequers, Hook - 7 The Chequers in Reading Road, Hook, is the seventh most booked restaurant in Hampshire, according to Open Table. It specialises in bistro cuisine such as a 14-hour braised beef and ale pie, as well as slow cooked Cornish lamb. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales