CHINESE takeaways are a staple in Portsmouth – but we reach Chinese New Year, which ones are rated the best?

Chinese is a popular takeaway choice, from chow mein to spring rolls, and is one of the most sought-after cuisines.

In 2021, a study found that Chinese food was the most popular takeaway option in the country with 25 per cent of people saying it is their go to treat.

If you are struggling to decide where to go to, here is a list of the 11 best takeaways in Portsmouth – according to Google reviews.

1. Wok and Chips, Southsea Wok and Chips, on Winter Road, has a 4.6 rating out of five from 89 reviews on Google.

2. Kam Too Kam Too on St Marys Road, Fratton, received a 4.6 rating with 492 reviews on Google.

3. Taste of China, Cosham The Taste of China, on Cosham High Street, has a rating of 4.5 out of five on Google reviews.

4. Wok Express, Hilsea Wok Express, a Chinese takeaway on London Road, was rated 4.5 out of five from 54 reviews on Google.