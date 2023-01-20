The best 11 Chinese takeaways according to Google ratings
CHINESE takeaways are a staple in Portsmouth – but we reach Chinese New Year, which ones are rated the best?
Chinese is a popular takeaway choice, from chow mein to spring rolls, and is one of the most sought-after cuisines.
In 2021, a study found that Chinese food was the most popular takeaway option in the country with 25 per cent of people saying it is their go to treat.
If you are struggling to decide where to go to, here is a list of the 11 best takeaways in Portsmouth – according to Google reviews.