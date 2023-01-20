News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Readers have nominated their favourite Chinese takeaways in the Portsmouth area. Photo: Shutterstock

The best 11 Chinese takeaways according to Google ratings

CHINESE takeaways are a staple in Portsmouth – but we reach Chinese New Year, which ones are rated the best?

By Sophie Lewis
2 minutes ago

Chinese is a popular takeaway choice, from chow mein to spring rolls, and is one of the most sought-after cuisines.

In 2021, a study found that Chinese food was the most popular takeaway option in the country with 25 per cent of people saying it is their go to treat.

SEE ALSO: The top 10 places to go for a Sunday roast in Portsmouth, as rated by Google reviews

If you are struggling to decide where to go to, here is a list of the 11 best takeaways in Portsmouth – according to Google reviews.

1. Wok and Chips, Southsea

Wok and Chips, on Winter Road, has a 4.6 rating out of five from 89 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Kam Too

Kam Too on St Marys Road, Fratton, received a 4.6 rating with 492 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

3. Taste of China, Cosham

The Taste of China, on Cosham High Street, has a rating of 4.5 out of five on Google reviews.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Wok Express, Hilsea

Wok Express, a Chinese takeaway on London Road, was rated 4.5 out of five from 54 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PortsmouthGoogleSunday roast