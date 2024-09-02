Food and Drink 11 delectable cafes and bakeries in Portsmouth known for mouth watering cakes, according to our readers Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:02 BST
If you have a sweet tooth, then you will want to stick around.
Here are 11 of the best cafes and bakeries in and around Portsmouth, according to our readers: 1. Cakes
Here are some of the best places for cakes and sweet treats, according to our readers.
Photo: Google 2. The Tenth Hole, Southsea
The Tenth Hole in Southsea is notorious for its delectable cakes and coffee. Our readers have said that it's one of the best places to stop off for a sweet treat.
Photo: Habibur Rahman 3. Garage Lounge, Albert Road
Garage Lounge, Albert Road, Southsea, is known for its family friendly atmosphere and its gorgeous cakes. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280824-033)
Photo: Chris Moorhouse 4. Casemates Coffee Hut
Casemates Coffee Hut in Scott Road is a popular spot with dog walkers and it is known for its range of treats. Pictured: Owner Paul Caruana at Casemates studio, Scott Road, Portsmouth.
Photo: Habibur Rahman
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.