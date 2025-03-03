Whether you want sweet or savoury pancakes, there is something in the city for everyone. Taking place on Tuesday, March 4, pancake day is the perfect excuse to try out some of the best breakfast and brunch spots in the city.
Here are 11 scrumptious spots where you can tuck into tasty pancakes:
1. Pancake Day
What better way to celebrate Pancake Day than tucking into some absolute delicious pancakes at some of the best spots in the city. Photo: The News
2. Garage Lounge, Albert Road
Garage Lounge, Albert Road, Southsea, dishes up sensational pancakes with berries as part of its breakfast menu. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280824-033) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
3. Farm Kitchen
Farm Kitchen is known for its family friendly atmosphere and wonderful food. As part of its breakfast menu, Farm Kitchen offers seasonal pancakes which come with berries, granola and syrup. Photo: Habibur Rahman
4. The Parade Tea Rooms
The Parade Tearooms at Western Parade serves up pancakes with crispy, smoked streaky bacon, maple syrup and strawberries. The pancakes are served all day. Photo: Google Street View
