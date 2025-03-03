11 scrumptious spots in city dishing up delectable pancakes including Garage Lounge and Panero Lounge

By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 16:09 BST
If you’re someone that celebrates Pancake Day, look no further.

Whether you want sweet or savoury pancakes, there is something in the city for everyone. Taking place on Tuesday, March 4, pancake day is the perfect excuse to try out some of the best breakfast and brunch spots in the city.

Here are 11 scrumptious spots where you can tuck into tasty pancakes:

1. Pancake Day

What better way to celebrate Pancake Day than tucking into some absolute delicious pancakes at some of the best spots in the city. Photo: The News

Garage Lounge, Albert Road, Southsea, dishes up sensational pancakes with berries as part of its breakfast menu. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280824-033)

2. Garage Lounge, Albert Road

Garage Lounge, Albert Road, Southsea, dishes up sensational pancakes with berries as part of its breakfast menu. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280824-033) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Farm Kitchen is known for its family friendly atmosphere and wonderful food. As part of its breakfast menu, Farm Kitchen offers seasonal pancakes which come with berries, granola and syrup.

3. Farm Kitchen

Farm Kitchen is known for its family friendly atmosphere and wonderful food. As part of its breakfast menu, Farm Kitchen offers seasonal pancakes which come with berries, granola and syrup. Photo: Habibur Rahman

The Parade Tearooms at Western Parade serves up pancakes with crispy, smoked streaky bacon, maple syrup and strawberries. The pancakes are served all day.

4. The Parade Tea Rooms

The Parade Tearooms at Western Parade serves up pancakes with crispy, smoked streaky bacon, maple syrup and strawberries. The pancakes are served all day. Photo: Google Street View

