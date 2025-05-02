Luckily for you – the city has no shortage of pubs that come equipped with gorgeous gardens to enjoy.
Whether you are looking for a busy pub or a scenic one with lush views, there is something for everyone. From The Spice Island Inn to the Slug and Lettuce to The Ship Inn, there are a number of pubs perfect for a sunny day.
13 pubs with beer gardens:
1. Pubs with gardens
Here are some pubs that have gardens in Hampshire including Spice Island Inn and The Rose in June. Photo: Google/ National World
2. The Churchillian
Set on Portsdown Hill, the beer garden at The Churchillian offers amazing scenic views of Portsmouth and is a perfect place to spend a sunny afternoon. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter
3. The Thatchers Bar, North End
The Thatchers Bar in London Road, North End, has a garden area for customers to enjoy. Photo: Google Maps
4. The Spice Island Inn, Old Portsmouth
The Spice Island Inn, Old Portsmouth, is a beautiful spot to go for a drink and catch some sun rays in the beer garden which overlooks the harbour. Picture: Shaun Roster Photo: SR