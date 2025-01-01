14 fantabulous new food spots that opened up in 2024 and are worth a visit

By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Jan 2025, 15:35 GMT
If you are looking for a new place to dine in the New Year, look no further because a number of new spots opened up in 2024.

While recent years have proved tough for business across the hospitality sector, a number of entrepeneurs have realised their dreams by opening new restaurants and bars in and around the city – all of which have proved to be extremely successful.

From Cafe Boho to Slim Chickens and Giggling Squid, the city is home to some phenomenal eateries that put Hampshire on the map.

Here are 14 wonderful food venues that opened in 2024:

1. Food Places Opened in 2024

Slim Chickens at Gunwharf Quays opened its doors earlier this year and it has gone down a treat. Specialising in all things chicken, the chain has been a popular choice for many who visit the discount shopping outlet. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens at Gunwharf Quays opened its doors earlier this year and it has gone down a treat. Specialising in all things chicken, the chain has been a popular choice for many who visit the discount shopping outlet. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

The staff at the Tap & Tandoor in Gunwharf Quays, which opened for business in January this year. The Indian gastro pub also shows live sport which has gone down well, particularly for those watching the Euros.

3. Tap & Tandoor

The staff at the Tap & Tandoor in Gunwharf Quays, which opened for business in January this year. The Indian gastro pub also shows live sport which has gone down well, particularly for those watching the Euros. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Caitlyn Odin (22) and Jordan Thompson (31) are the owners of Smoke and Mirrors which arrived in Old Portsmouth's High Street in time for Valentine's Day. Picture: Sarah Standing (260124-5803)

4. Smoke and Mirrors

Caitlyn Odin (22) and Jordan Thompson (31) are the owners of Smoke and Mirrors which arrived in Old Portsmouth's High Street in time for Valentine's Day. Picture: Sarah Standing (260124-5803) Photo: Sarah Standing

