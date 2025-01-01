From Cafe Boho to Slim Chickens and Giggling Squid, the city is home to some phenomenal eateries that put Hampshire on the map.
Here are 14 wonderful food venues that opened in 2024:
A number of food places opened their doors in 2024 including a second site for Rapscallions, Tap & Tandoor and Banana Tree. Photo: The News
2. Slim Chickens
Slim Chickens at Gunwharf Quays opened its doors earlier this year and it has gone down a treat. Specialising in all things chicken, the chain has been a popular choice for many who visit the discount shopping outlet. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman
3. Tap & Tandoor
The staff at the Tap & Tandoor in Gunwharf Quays, which opened for business in January this year. The Indian gastro pub also shows live sport which has gone down well, particularly for those watching the Euros. Photo: Habibur Rahman
4. Smoke and Mirrors
Caitlyn Odin (22) and Jordan Thompson (31) are the owners of Smoke and Mirrors which arrived in Old Portsmouth's High Street in time for Valentine's Day. Picture: Sarah Standing (260124-5803) Photo: Sarah Standing
