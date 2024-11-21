15 Greggs coffee spots in and around Portsmouth as it is ranked cheapest coffee chain

By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Nov 2024, 10:37 GMT
If you have ever wondered where you can go to grab yourself a Greggs, look no further.

As the days get colder and winter quickly approaches, many people will be craving a tasty cup of coffee – but nowadays buying a hot drink can be pricey. A study, conducted by Vouchers4real.co.uk, has found that Greggs is the cheapest coffee chain with the average price of a drink costing £2.22 compared to the most expensive chain, Starbucks, which will set you back by £4.28. If you’re heading to Costa, the average price of a drink will cost £4.05.

A spokesperson for Vouchers4real.co.uk, said: “Coffee and other hot drinks are a popular indulgence during the winter, but the cost can add up quickly. Finding out which coffee shop chain offers the cheapest option helps budget-conscious consumers enjoy the seasonal experience without overspending.

There are a number of Greggs shops in and around the city and if you ever find yourself wondering where you can get yourself a tasty drink, here is a complete list of shops in the area.

Here are 15 Greggs shops in and around Portsmouth and customer ratings, according to Google reviews:

1. Greggs

This Greggs is located in Commercial Road in Portsmouth and it has a Google rating of 4.0 with 224 reviews.

2. 120 Commercial Road, Portsmouth

This Greggs is located in London Road in Portsmouth and it has a Google rating of 3.9 with 150 reviews.

3. 78 London Road, Portsmouth

This Greggs is located in London Road in Portsmouth and it has a Google rating of 3.9 with 150 reviews. Photo: Google

This Greggs is located in Crasswell Street in Portsmouth and it has a Google rating of 4.2 with 60 reviews.

4. 13 Crasswell Street, Portsmouth

