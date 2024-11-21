A spokesperson for Vouchers4real.co.uk, said: “Coffee and other hot drinks are a popular indulgence during the winter, but the cost can add up quickly. Finding out which coffee shop chain offers the cheapest option helps budget-conscious consumers enjoy the seasonal experience without overspending.

There are a number of Greggs shops in and around the city and if you ever find yourself wondering where you can get yourself a tasty drink, here is a complete list of shops in the area.

Here are 15 Greggs shops in and around Portsmouth and customer ratings, according to Google reviews:

Greggs has been ranked the cheapest coffee chain with the average drink costing £2.22.

120 Commercial Road, Portsmouth This Greggs is located in Commercial Road in Portsmouth and it has a Google rating of 4.0 with 224 reviews.

78 London Road, Portsmouth This Greggs is located in London Road in Portsmouth and it has a Google rating of 3.9 with 150 reviews.

13 Crasswell Street, Portsmouth This Greggs is located in Crasswell Street in Portsmouth and it has a Google rating of 4.2 with 60 reviews.