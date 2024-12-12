The UK is known for its love of fish and chips, a traditional meal that has been enjoyed by Brits for many years.
In Hampshire, there are many amazing establishments to visit for a delicious meal of fish and chips, including both restaurants and takeaways.
To help you find your new favourite fish and chips spot, here are 15 places in Hampshire you need to visit - according to TripAdvisor reviews.
1. Shoal, Winchester
Shoal in Winchester has a 5* rating from 487 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Excellent service from friendly and helpful staff. Food was spot on! Good value for money and will definitely go again.” | TripAdvisor
2. Ship Anson, Portsmouth
Ship Anson in Portsmouth has a 4.5* rating from 1,277 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We have just had the best fish and chips, the fish was super fresh and the chips were fantastic, we will definitely be back, thank you.” | TripAdvisor
3. The Clatford Arms, Goodworth Clatford
The Clatford Arms in Goodworth Clatford has a 4.5* rating from 341 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We had the most amazing fish and chips. They pride themselves on purchasing freshly caught fish every morning. Honestly it was delicious, the batter crispy and a really tasty tartar sauce.” | Google Maps
4. The Cartwheel Inn, Whitsbury
The Cartwheel Inn in Whitsbury has a 5* rating from 836 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We had the best fish and chip supper I have ever had. Extremely fresh fish cooked to perfection. Great staff and very dog friendly, will definitely return next time we are in the area.” | Google Maps
