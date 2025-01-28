15 of the best pubs and bars in Hampshire - according to TripAdvisor reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 28th Jan 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 14:45 BST

These are the best places for a drink or two 🍻

There are plenty of brilliant pubs and bars to enjoy a drink dotted across Hampshire.

Whether you’re a resident or visiting the area for the first time, we’ve got a guide to the best pubs and bars that Hampshire has to offer.

TripAdvisor reviewers have spoken and chosen their favourite pubs and bars to visit in Hampshire.

Here are the 15 bars and pubs that are the most popular with customers - and what reviewers had to say about their experience.

Sign up for our UK Today newsletter - delivered daily

Dark Arts Bar & Elusion Escape Rooms in Southampton has a 5* rating from 1,764 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Absolutely wonderful, magical place! We were so grateful that Kaeti (I tried so hard to find the right spelling, so I guessed at this!) was able to fit us in for a couple of drinks. I definitely recommend booking as it was very busy!”

1. Dark Arts Bar & Elusion Escape Rooms, Southampton

Dark Arts Bar & Elusion Escape Rooms in Southampton has a 5* rating from 1,764 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Absolutely wonderful, magical place! We were so grateful that Kaeti (I tried so hard to find the right spelling, so I guessed at this!) was able to fit us in for a couple of drinks. I definitely recommend booking as it was very busy!” | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
1st Base in Southampton has a 5* rating from 191 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Went with a small group for an hour slot, really good fun! Nice bar with good selection of drinks, friendly staff and a really good vibe! Enjoyed by all.”

2. 1st Base, Southampton

1st Base in Southampton has a 5* rating from 191 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Went with a small group for an hour slot, really good fun! Nice bar with good selection of drinks, friendly staff and a really good vibe! Enjoyed by all.” | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
Incognito in Winchester has a 5* rating from 1,430 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Amazing experience with great theatrics. Great staff and choice if cocktail experiences. Atmosphere was electric and eccentric. Well worth a visit.”

3. Incognito, Winchester

Incognito in Winchester has a 5* rating from 1,430 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Amazing experience with great theatrics. Great staff and choice if cocktail experiences. Atmosphere was electric and eccentric. Well worth a visit.” | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
Crib in Southampton has a 5* rating from 221 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Bar staff were friendly and excellent. Music was decent. Overall decent night would definitely recommend to other people.”

4. Crib, Southampton

Crib in Southampton has a 5* rating from 221 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Bar staff were friendly and excellent. Music was decent. Overall decent night would definitely recommend to other people.” | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostAffiliatesPubs
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice