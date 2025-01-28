There are plenty of brilliant pubs and bars to enjoy a drink dotted across Hampshire.
Whether you’re a resident or visiting the area for the first time, we’ve got a guide to the best pubs and bars that Hampshire has to offer.
TripAdvisor reviewers have spoken and chosen their favourite pubs and bars to visit in Hampshire.
Here are the 15 bars and pubs that are the most popular with customers - and what reviewers had to say about their experience.
1. Dark Arts Bar & Elusion Escape Rooms, Southampton
Dark Arts Bar & Elusion Escape Rooms in Southampton has a 5* rating from 1,764 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Absolutely wonderful, magical place! We were so grateful that Kaeti (I tried so hard to find the right spelling, so I guessed at this!) was able to fit us in for a couple of drinks. I definitely recommend booking as it was very busy!” | TripAdvisor
2. 1st Base, Southampton
1st Base in Southampton has a 5* rating from 191 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Went with a small group for an hour slot, really good fun! Nice bar with good selection of drinks, friendly staff and a really good vibe! Enjoyed by all.” | TripAdvisor
3. Incognito, Winchester
Incognito in Winchester has a 5* rating from 1,430 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Amazing experience with great theatrics. Great staff and choice if cocktail experiences. Atmosphere was electric and eccentric. Well worth a visit.” | TripAdvisor
4. Crib, Southampton
Crib in Southampton has a 5* rating from 221 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Bar staff were friendly and excellent. Music was decent. Overall decent night would definitely recommend to other people.” | TripAdvisor
