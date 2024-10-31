Hampshire is home to many incredible restaurants, offering a wide selection of cuisines.
From delicious dishes to above-and-beyond customer service, TripAdvisor customers have hand-picked the best Hampshire restaurants to visit.
Here are 15 of the most exceptional restaurants in Hampshire, according to the people who have dined in them.
1. The George, Fordingbridge
The George, Fordingbridge has a 4.5* rating from 1,316 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Great to revisit this gem and find it as good as ever. Menu offers an excellent choice of freshly prepared food that delivers on quality and quantity. Good value for money considering the standard of food offered and polite, friendly, happy service adds to the whole experience.” | Google Maps
2. The Greyhound on the Test, Stockbridge
The Greyhound on the Test, Stockbridge has a 4.5* rating from 1,177 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We had a lovely Sunday meal at the Greyhound. The staff were very friendly and attentive. Our dog was well looked after as well with his own bed being provided. The restaurant had a lovely atmosphere.” | Google Maps
3. The Cedar Tree Restaurant, Milford on Sea
The Cedar Tree Restaurant, Milford on Sea has a 5* rating from 1,141 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Splendid food. Good value for money. Attentive staff. What more could we ask. Nothing was too much trouble for the staff.” | Google-South Lawn Hotel
4. Késarum, Southampton
Késarum, Southampton has a 5* rating from 399 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “An incredible dining experience from start to finish. Warm, professional service, a beautiful setting and the most DELICIOUS food. I can honestly say one of the finest tasting experiences I have ever had.” | TripAdvisor-Késarum