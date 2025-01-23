Tripadvisor has listed some of the best food spots in the city that are worth a visit.Tripadvisor has listed some of the best food spots in the city that are worth a visit.
16 best restaurants in Portsmouth including Smoke and Mirrors, Huis and Farm Kitchen, according to Tripadvisor

By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 19:14 GMT
Portsmouth is bursting with incredible food places which makes it virtually impossible to choose where to eat.

The city is packed with thriving independent businesses that dish up authentic food and drink – and there is something for everyone. Whether you want to head down to vibrant Southsea streets such as Albert or Palmerston Road or you prefer a quiet night in Old Portsmouth, there is an endless list of places you have to try.

Tripadvisor has put together a list of some of the best restaurants and food spots that have received a number of good ratings and reviews.

Here are 16 of the best places to eat in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor:

Caitlyn Odin (22) and Jordan Thompson (31) are the owners of new restaurant Smoke and Mirrors which has been opened in Old Portsmouth's High Street since last year. Smoke and Mirrors has a Tripadvisor rating of 5 out of 5 and it is a top notch restaurants in the city worth paying a visit. Picture: Sarah Standing (260124-5803)

1. Smoke and Mirrors, Old Portsmouth

Caitlyn Odin (22) and Jordan Thompson (31) are the owners of new restaurant Smoke and Mirrors which has been opened in Old Portsmouth's High Street since last year. Smoke and Mirrors has a Tripadvisor rating of 5 out of 5 and it is a top notch restaurants in the city worth paying a visit. Picture: Sarah Standing (260124-5803) Photo: Sarah Standing

Giggling Squid has a 4.5 Tripadvisor rating with 204 reviews and it has been recognised as one of top restaurants in Portsmouth.

2. Giggling Squid

Giggling Squid has a 4.5 Tripadvisor rating with 204 reviews and it has been recognised as one of top restaurants in Portsmouth. Photo: Giggling Squid

The Rocka Restaurant in Osborne Road serves Mediterranean inspired food. It has a TripAdvisor rating of 5 from 753 reviews and it also received the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice 2024 last year.

3. The Rocka Restaurant

The Rocka Restaurant in Osborne Road serves Mediterranean inspired food. It has a TripAdvisor rating of 5 from 753 reviews and it also received the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice 2024 last year. Photo: Dish Detective

Maya is a beautiful Latin American venue that dishes up small plates and delicious cocktails - it is perfect for an intimate dining experience. The venue has a rating of 5 out of 5 with 212 reviews.

4. Maya, Portsmouth

Maya is a beautiful Latin American venue that dishes up small plates and delicious cocktails - it is perfect for an intimate dining experience. The venue has a rating of 5 out of 5 with 212 reviews. Photo: Google

