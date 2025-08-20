16 cosy breakfast spots in the city perfect for warming your cockles in the colder months

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2025, 18:43 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 18:05 BST

As we move into autumn, there is nothing better than discovering a cosy breakfast venue.

If you’re planning a wholesome morning equipped with a hearty breakfast, look no further because we’ve compiled a list of top notch spots - perfect for the autumn.

From The Canteen to The Tenth Hole and Croxton’s Saturday breakfast menu, there is something for everyone.

Discover 16 of the cosiest breakfast venues in the city:

Baffled Coffee at 13 Broad Street, Portsmouth, is a top notch breakfast spot in Old Portsmouth well worth a visit.

1. Baffled Coffee - Old Portsmouth

Baffled Coffee at 13 Broad Street, Portsmouth, is a top notch breakfast spot in Old Portsmouth well worth a visit. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Farm Kitchen, in Palmerston Road, is a cosy and welcoming food spot known for its tasty breakfast.

2. Farm Kitchen - AM, Southsea

Farm Kitchen, in Palmerston Road, is a cosy and welcoming food spot known for its tasty breakfast. | Google Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
The Spinnaker Café, on Broad Street, is in a great location and is only a stones throw from the Spinnaker tower and Gunwharf Quays, making it a perfect stop off point after a long day of shopping or sightseeing. To make things even better, they serve their famous breakfast all day long.

3. The Spinnaker Café, Old Portsmouth

The Spinnaker Café, on Broad Street, is in a great location and is only a stones throw from the Spinnaker tower and Gunwharf Quays, making it a perfect stop off point after a long day of shopping or sightseeing. To make things even better, they serve their famous breakfast all day long. | Google Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Croxton's in Palmerston Road, Southsea, is a hit with locals and it offers a sublime breakfast on Saturday mornings.

4. Croxton's, Southsea

Croxton's in Palmerston Road, Southsea, is a hit with locals and it offers a sublime breakfast on Saturday mornings. | Google Photo: -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice