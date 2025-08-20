From The Canteen to The Tenth Hole and Croxton’s Saturday breakfast menu, there is something for everyone.
Discover 16 of the cosiest breakfast venues in the city:
1. Baffled Coffee - Old Portsmouth
Baffled Coffee at 13 Broad Street, Portsmouth, is a top notch breakfast spot in Old Portsmouth well worth a visit. | Google Photo: Google
2. Farm Kitchen - AM, Southsea
Farm Kitchen, in Palmerston Road, is a cosy and welcoming food spot known for its tasty breakfast. | Google Photo: Habibur Rahman
3. The Spinnaker Café, Old Portsmouth
The Spinnaker Café, on Broad Street, is in a great location and is only a stones throw from the Spinnaker tower and Gunwharf Quays, making it a perfect stop off point after a long day of shopping or sightseeing. To make things even better, they serve their famous breakfast all day long. | Google Photo: Google Maps
4. Croxton's, Southsea
Croxton's in Palmerston Road, Southsea, is a hit with locals and it offers a sublime breakfast on Saturday mornings. | Google Photo: -