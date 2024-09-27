16 fabulously quirky food and drink venues with showstopper decors you must try

By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Sep 2024, 16:43 BST
If you enjoy going out for something to eat but you want to try somewhere that is a bit different, then look no further.

Portsmouth and its surrounding areas has a range of venues that not only have wonderful decor but they also offer an incredible experience. The From The Chambers to Rapscallions to Smoke and Mirrors, there are so many brilliant places to choose from.

As part of National World’s food and drink month, The Portsmouth News is exploring some of the best food and drink venues in Hampshire to highlight the amazing work they do within the industry.

Here are 16 fabulous venues with quirky decor you have to try:

Here are some of the quirkiest food and drink venues with incredible decor.

1. Fun and quirky venues

Here are some of the quirkiest food and drink venues with incredible decor. Photo: The News

Photo Sales
The Chambers is a cosy and unique venue that has an eclectic decor - it is a hidden gem within the city. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. The Chambers, Southsea

The Chambers is a cosy and unique venue that has an eclectic decor - it is a hidden gem within the city. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Portsmouth

Photo Sales
Ripper and Co Southsea is a fantastic venue that focuses on all things horror. It offers an immersive experience and is extremely popular. Pictured: Some scary memorabilia at Ripper and Co Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Ripper and Co Southsea

Ripper and Co Southsea is a fantastic venue that focuses on all things horror. It offers an immersive experience and is extremely popular. Pictured: Some scary memorabilia at Ripper and Co Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Just as with the Southsea bar, the Port Solent restaurant, Rapscallions, has a great selection of rums and cocktails available.

4. Rapscallions - Port Solent

Just as with the Southsea bar, the Port Solent restaurant, Rapscallions, has a great selection of rums and cocktails available. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthHampshire