Has your favourite Indian takeaway made the top 10?

Indian takeaways near me: The 10 best Indian restaurants in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews

Portsmouth is home to some of Hampshire’s best curry houses, but which Indian restaurant is the best?

By Charlotte Hawes
Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:36 am

Are you craving an Indian takeaway but not sure what restaurant sells the best curry in the Portsmouth area?Whether you’re after a vindaloo, madras, or a korma, we’ve put together a list of Google’s top-rated Indian restaurants to tingle your tastebuds.

More: The top 11 best Chinese restaurants in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews, The 9 best places for fish and chips in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews.

Make sure to check out all the pictures in the gallery below!

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

1. Cosham Balti House, Drayton

Cosham Balti House, on Tregaron Avenue, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 636 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Gandhi Indian Takeaway, Fareham

Gandhi Indian Takeaway, on Anjou Crescent, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 190 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Desi Old Indian Cafe, Southsea

Desi Old Indian Cafe, on Elm Grove, has a rating of 4.7 out of five from 183 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Leith Tandoori, Paulsgrove

Leith Tandoori, on Leith Avenue, has a rating of 4.7 out of five from 71 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
PortsmouthGoogleHampshirePompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 3