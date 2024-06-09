17 pictures of food lovers paradise as Gunwharf Quays hosts British Street Food Awards

By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Jun 2024, 10:25 BST
Foodies unite as Gunwharf Quays hosts a weekend of fun as the British Street Food Awards return.

People have flocked to Gunwharf Quays to get a taste of the action as the popular street food awards have returned to the city. The event started at 12noon yesterday (June 8) and it will continue until 5pm today (June 9).

The unmissable weekend event will bring together the region’s best street food vendors on The Plaza and multiple traders will sell their unique food to guests over the long weekend, battling to win the public vote, ahead of the winner being announced at the end of the weekend.

The winner will then head to the UK finals, with an aim of representing the UK at the grand finale of the European Street Food Awards in Germany.

Here are 17 fabulous of the first day of the weekend event:

Charyle Mercer, left, and Emily Brett. British Street Food awards at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-17)

1. British Street Food awards at Gunwharf Quays

Charyle Mercer, left, and Emily Brett. British Street Food awards at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-17) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Ryan Dorrington. British Street Food awards at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-33)

2. British Street Food awards at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

Ryan Dorrington. British Street Food awards at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-33) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

British Street Food awards at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-32)

3. British Street Food awards at Gunwharf Quays

British Street Food awards at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-32) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Chantelle Denny and her daughter, Mya, 14. British Street Food awards at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-31)

4. British Street Food awards at Gunwharf Quays

Chantelle Denny and her daughter, Mya, 14. British Street Food awards at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-31) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

