The unmissable weekend event will bring together the region’s best street food vendors on The Plaza and multiple traders will sell their unique food to guests over the long weekend, battling to win the public vote, ahead of the winner being announced at the end of the weekend.

The winner will then head to the UK finals, with an aim of representing the UK at the grand finale of the European Street Food Awards in Germany.

Here are 17 fabulous of the first day of the weekend event:

