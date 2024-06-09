People have flocked to Gunwharf Quays to get a taste of the action as the popular street food awards have returned to the city. The event started at 12noon yesterday (June 8) and it will continue until 5pm today (June 9).
The unmissable weekend event will bring together the region’s best street food vendors on The Plaza and multiple traders will sell their unique food to guests over the long weekend, battling to win the public vote, ahead of the winner being announced at the end of the weekend.
The winner will then head to the UK finals, with an aim of representing the UK at the grand finale of the European Street Food Awards in Germany.