Portsmouth and Hampshire are both home to some spectacular views – and with Portsmouth being known as the great waterfront city, there is no shortage of food and drink venues that have exceptional views. Whether you are heading to Hampshire for a holiday or if you live here, there are so many brilliant places to explore and with summer around the corner there’s no better time to start visiting these establishments.
Here are 22 restaurants, cafes and bars with glorious views of the water:
1. Waterfront restaurants
2. Southsea Beach Cafe, Southsea
Southsea Beach Cafe on the seafront is loved by locals. Sat directly on the beach there is not a better way to end your walk than with a cup of coffee and slice of cake, or a full meal Photo: -
3. Coffee Cup, Eastney
Located in Eastney Esplanade, the Coffee Cup is a popular favourite amongst beach goers who fancy a cup of coffee with a beautiful view. Photo: Google Maps
4. The Briny, Southsea
The Briny, which is a family run restaurant, serves high quality food including fish dishes and to make things even better customers can look out to a lovely picture of the sea. Photo: Mike Cooter