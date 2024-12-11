19 nostalgic restaurants I wish I had the chance to try before they closed including Rosie's Wine Bar

By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Dec 2024, 16:28 BST
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 12:39 BST
There are so many restaurants that were cherished by locals but have closed over the years – and I’m super sad I never got to try them.

I quizzed our readers to see what restaurants, cafes and bars they miss the most – and I received over 150 comments from nostalgic locals reminiscing about their favourite places. From Shorties to Truffles to Rosie’s Wine Bar and Bistro, there is an endless list of favourites that have been firmly ingrained in people’s memories – and I wish I had the opportunity to try some of these places before they shut up shop.

Here are 19 restaurants and cafes that I wish I tried before they closed:

1. Restaurants I wish I tried before they closed

Our readers told us the restaurants they miss the most - and here are some that I wish I tried before they closed in the city. Photo: The News

Readers would love to see something like the Cascades food court again.

2. The Food Court, Cascades

Readers would love to see something like the Cascades food court again. Photo: -

Le Petit Escargot was one of the most mentioned restaurants our readers have said they miss.

3. Le Petit Escargot, Osborne Road

Le Petit Escargot was one of the most mentioned restaurants our readers have said they miss. Photo: -

Known for American Burgers, char-grilled steaks and ribs, this venue was put forward by a number of readers.

4. Shorties,Bellevue Terrace, Southsea

Known for American Burgers, char-grilled steaks and ribs, this venue was put forward by a number of readers. Photo: Malcolm Wells

