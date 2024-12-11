I quizzed our readers to see what restaurants, cafes and bars they miss the most – and I received over 150 comments from nostalgic locals reminiscing about their favourite places. From Shorties to Truffles to Rosie’s Wine Bar and Bistro, there is an endless list of favourites that have been firmly ingrained in people’s memories – and I wish I had the opportunity to try some of these places before they shut up shop.
Here are 19 restaurants and cafes that I wish I tried before they closed:
1. Restaurants I wish I tried before they closed
Our readers told us the restaurants they miss the most - and here are some that I wish I tried before they closed in the city. Photo: The News
2. The Food Court, Cascades
Readers would love to see something like the Cascades food court again. Photo: -
3. Le Petit Escargot, Osborne Road
Le Petit Escargot was one of the most mentioned restaurants our readers have said they miss. Photo: -
4. Shorties,Bellevue Terrace, Southsea
Known for American Burgers, char-grilled steaks and ribs, this venue was put forward by a number of readers. Photo: Malcolm Wells
