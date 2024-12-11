I quizzed our readers to see what restaurants, cafes and bars they miss the most – and I received over 150 comments from nostalgic locals reminiscing about their favourite places. From Shorties to Truffles to Rosie’s Wine Bar and Bistro, there is an endless list of favourites that have been firmly ingrained in people’s memories – and I wish I had the opportunity to try some of these places before they shut up shop.