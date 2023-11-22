News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

20 special occassion restaurants in Portsmouth area for Christmas and New Year - recommended by our readers

We recently asked our readers to share their favourite places to celebrate a special occasion.
By Joe Buncle
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 12:46 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 13:28 GMT

There are plenty of outstanding restaurants in the Portsmouth area which make ideal venues for birthdays, anniversaries and even wedding receptions.

NOW READ: Portsmouth area shops closing on Boxing Day

Our readers recommended a wide variety of restaurants serving cuisine from around the world – but all sharing a top-tier atmosphere.

Ahead of the festive period – when many people will be having get-togethers to celebrate Christmas and the New Year - we have put together a list of 20 restaurants in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant where you can have a truly special meal.

Our readers would choose these restaurants to celebrate a special occasion.

1. Special restaurants

Our readers would choose these restaurants to celebrate a special occasion. Photo: Google, The News

Photo Sales
The Briny, in Clarence Esplanade, is a family run restaurant, serves high quality food including fish dishes and to make things even better customers can look out to a lovely picture of the sea.

2. The Briny, Southsea

The Briny, in Clarence Esplanade, is a family run restaurant, serves high quality food including fish dishes and to make things even better customers can look out to a lovely picture of the sea. Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Abar bistro in White Hart Road was reccomended by our readers. It boasts an "international" menu.

3. Abar Bistro, Portsmouth

Abar bistro in White Hart Road was reccomended by our readers. It boasts an "international" menu. Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Loch Fyne Seafood & Grill Restaurant, Gunwharf Quays, was suggested by one reader as a special venue.

4. Loch Fyne Seafood & Grill Restaurant

Loch Fyne Seafood & Grill Restaurant, Gunwharf Quays, was suggested by one reader as a special venue. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthGosportFarehamHavant