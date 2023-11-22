20 special occassion restaurants in Portsmouth area for Christmas and New Year - recommended by our readers
We recently asked our readers to share their favourite places to celebrate a special occasion.
By Joe Buncle
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 12:46 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 13:28 GMT
There are plenty of outstanding restaurants in the Portsmouth area which make ideal venues for birthdays, anniversaries and even wedding receptions.
Our readers recommended a wide variety of restaurants serving cuisine from around the world – but all sharing a top-tier atmosphere.
Ahead of the festive period – when many people will be having get-togethers to celebrate Christmas and the New Year - we have put together a list of 20 restaurants in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant where you can have a truly special meal.
