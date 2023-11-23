With Christmas just around the corner, many people will be looking forward to enjoying a delicious Christmas meal.
The pubs and restaurants in this article have been determined by Google reviewers to be among the best in the city when it comes to serving the tastiest, best value roast dinners with premiere customer service.
Here are 21 places in the city to enjoy a roast ahead of the festive season.
1. Christmas Dinner
2. Captain's Table restaurant, The Hard
Captain's Table restaurant in Portsmouth has a Google rating of 4.8 - 'Great food, friendly service and good value for money. Amazed that is not busier. Best sunday roast in Portsmouth.' Address: 24-26 The Hard, Portsmouth PO1 3DT Photo: Google
3. Marmion House, Marmion Road
Marmion House in Southsea was another popular suggestion among our readers. One person said it has “excellent food and service” and a great Sunday Roast. Photo: Dish Detective
4. Carter and Co, Southsea
Carter and Co, in Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.6 - 'My friend and I had the Sunday roast. Every part was perfectly cooked. Excellent. I will be back.' Address: Carter & Co, 30 Great Southsea St, Southsea Photo: -