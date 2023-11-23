News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

21 delicious Portsmouth restaurants to enjoy a Christmas roast dinner this festive season

With Christmas just around the corner, many people will be looking forward to enjoying a delicious Christmas meal.
By Joe Buncle
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 18:07 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 18:19 GMT

The pubs and restaurants in this article have been determined by Google reviewers to be among the best in the city when it comes to serving the tastiest, best value roast dinners with premiere customer service.

NOW READ: Opening date for new North End McDonald's confirmed

Here are 21 places in the city to enjoy a roast ahead of the festive season.

Here are some of the best places in and around Portsmouth to enjoy a Christmas dinner.

1. Christmas Dinner

Here are some of the best places in and around Portsmouth to enjoy a Christmas dinner. Photo: mavoimages - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Captain's Table restaurant in Portsmouth has a Google rating of 4.8 - 'Great food, friendly service and good value for money. Amazed that is not busier. Best sunday roast in Portsmouth.' Address: 24-26 The Hard, Portsmouth PO1 3DT

2. Captain's Table restaurant, The Hard

Captain's Table restaurant in Portsmouth has a Google rating of 4.8 - 'Great food, friendly service and good value for money. Amazed that is not busier. Best sunday roast in Portsmouth.' Address: 24-26 The Hard, Portsmouth PO1 3DT Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Marmion House in Southsea was another popular suggestion among our readers. One person said it has “excellent food and service” and a great Sunday Roast.

3. Marmion House, Marmion Road

Marmion House in Southsea was another popular suggestion among our readers. One person said it has “excellent food and service” and a great Sunday Roast. Photo: Dish Detective

Photo Sales
Carter and Co, in Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.6 - 'My friend and I had the Sunday roast. Every part was perfectly cooked. Excellent. I will be back.' Address: Carter & Co, 30 Great Southsea St, Southsea

4. Carter and Co, Southsea

Carter and Co, in Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.6 - 'My friend and I had the Sunday roast. Every part was perfectly cooked. Excellent. I will be back.' Address: Carter & Co, 30 Great Southsea St, Southsea Photo: -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthGoogleMcDonald's