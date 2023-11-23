News you can trust since 1877
McDonald's: Opening date for new North End restaurant confirmed - replacing Subway

The opening date for a new McDonald’s restaurant on a busy street in Portsmouth has been confirmed.
By Freddie Webb
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 14:13 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
The venue at 75 London Road, North End, will replace the former Subway which closed this summer. A McDonald’s spokesman said the new location will open on January 17, 2024.

Planning application documents were submitted to Portsmouth City Council for the site to open next to the Lidl supermarket. A letter to the council from planning consultants Planware said: “A change of use was approved in March 2023 from retail to a hot food takeaway.”

A new McDonald's which will be opening at 75 London Road, North End.A new McDonald's which will be opening at 75 London Road, North End.
Changes are already taking place at the site, with the branding plastered over the shop front and the famous golden arches logo being seen. The proposals on the city council’s website detailed the changes.

It said: “Alterations to shopfront, including new entrance doors, glazing and cladding; Installation of new rear gantry area to facilitate condensers.” The plans can be found here.

